Couple Scatters As Masked Assailants Attack Bhopal Cafe, Man Returns On The Spot To Do THIS | Watch

An unruly crowd of men attacked a cafe in Bhopal and left the newly-opened property heavily damaged. The incident is said to be from the Misrod area of the city. The CCTV footage shared with the authorities is also circulating online and has gone viral. In it, all seemed normal before a group of 20 or more masked men carrying rods, sticks and swords in their hands charged at the open air seating area of the cafe and started ravaging the property.

A pair, who was seated at the cafe the time of the sudden attack, was caught by surprise as the ruckus unfolded and blew up in front of their eyes. The man and woman were seen panicking before they ran away. The man, who rushed out at first, came back and collected something he had kept below the chair where he was seated. At this moment, the woman escaped into a corner. As per the video, the pair got separated as they tried to fathom the incident and the sudden attack while they also tried to keep themselves safe.

The group of attackers not only damaged the seating area in the open, but also broke glass windows while a staffer at the cafe was still inside the venue. Upon seeing things getting out of hand, another staff member also fled the premises.

A social media user, who posted the video on X, wrote about the incident, "Extremely shocking! Newly opened cafe attacked by over 20 masked men in #Bhopal @MPPoliceDeptt. A newly opened cafe in Bhopal’s #Misrod area was ravaged by more than 20 masked assailants who stormed inside wielding sticks and swords. The gang smashed counters, glass panels, furniture and machines, while staff were assaulted and customers fled in panic. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The cafe owner has filed an FIR naming several accused, including Yogi and Nikhil Abhishek (sic)."