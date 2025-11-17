Man Claims Momo Seller Makes More Than BCom Grads, Earning ₹1 Lakh from 950 Plates Daily | WATCH | Image: Republic

A viral video has sparked a hilarious debate online by claiming a local momo seller earns more than BCom graduates, making Rs 1 lakh from 950 plates in six hours from 5 PM to 10 PM.

The video was shared online by influencer Cassius Clyde Pereira, who took on the challenge to verify whether the momo vala really outperforms fresh commerce grads.

He began by learning how to serve momos, admitting he was nervous at first but eventually understood the entire process. He also said the stall, “KK Momos and Soup”, turned out to be insanely popular. At one point, Pereira exclaimed that within just an hour they “sold 118 plates of momos,” and as the evening crowd surged, the sales only climbed.

Later, he revealed that one plate costs Rs 110, and the stall made Rs 104,500 in a single day, adding up to Rs 3,135,000 a month.

"Revenue vs Profit Ragebait!" Internet Reacts

The internet ran wild after this revelation, with many users joking about quitting their careers to open momo stalls, while others questioned the numbers.

One user joked about the BCom graduate income, saying, "Everyone earns more than a BCom graduate."

The second user wrote, “Does he offer internships?”

The third user commented, “Bruhh, Ambani got competition.”

The fourth user questioned the price of momo per plate, saying, “Who's buying 110 Rs per plate?”