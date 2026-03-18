'Couriering Only Option': Bengaluru Family Stuffs Father In Courier Box for Bizarre Reel Amid 'Ticket Shortage'

Bengaluru: In a shocking pursuit of social media fame, a family in Bengaluru triggered a major security scare after attempting to ‘ship’ an elderly man as a courier parcel.

The stunt, intended to be a satirical reel about the difficulty of securing travel tickets, ended with a police intervention and a stern warning for the group.

The ‘Human Parcel’ Stunt

The incident unfolded when a group- consisting of a woman, her husband, her mother-in-law, and her brother-in-law- arrived at a local courier office lugging a massive, heavy package.

When employees questioned the contents of the oversized box, the family opened it to reveal a startling sight where the woman’s father was stuffed inside.

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According to witnesses, the elderly man appeared visibly distressed and was struggling for breath within the cramped, poorly ventilated container.

Staff members immediately intervened to rescue the man, though the family reportedly remained undeterred, arguing that the office should accept the shipment because they had made the effort to travel there.

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Satire Gone Wrong

The family further claimed the stunt was timed to coincide with the upcoming Ramzan and Ugadi festivities and their intended message was to highlight the extreme shortage of bus and train tickets during the holiday rush, jokingly suggesting that "couriering a person" was the only viable way to get home.

However, the ‘joke’ was lost on the courier staff and local authorities, who viewed the act as a dangerous gamble with a human life.

Police Action and Apology

The cops were summoned to the scene and took the entire group into custody. After assessing the situation, the cops issued a stern reprimand regarding the life-threatening nature of the stunt.

The family was furthermore required to record an apology video admitting their actions were irresponsible and dangerous.