'370 Ki Biryani' Row: Himanshu Jangra Spotted Laughing Over His Outrageous Comment Outside Police Station | VIDEO

New Delhi: Himanshu Jangra, the 22-year-old man behind the viral and outrageous'370 ki Biryani' comment, has once again courter controversy. A fresh video has emerged purportedly showing him laughing over the 'biryani' remark during a visit to a police station.

The outrageous video showed Jangra purportedly sitting outside a police station along with some boys, who are apparently his friends. The group were heard mentioning the ‘370 ki biryani’ remark, to which Jangra and others present in the room laughed.

The video has triggered another round of outrage against him on social media, just days after he was issued heartfelt apologies for his misdeeds.

What Is The ‘370 Ki Biryani’ Controversy?

During Pranit More's show, Himanshu Jangra shared the story of a purported recent date, stating that he had bought his date a plate of chicken biryani that cost around ₹370. He added that when she later asked him to drop her home, he joked that because he had spent ₹370 on her, he was entitled to "recover" or "reclaim" his money, strongly implying a demand for physical intimacy.

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He said, “Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.”

His remark framed a woman's consent as something transactional, something that could be purchased for the price of a plate of biryani. What made matters significantly worse was the reaction on stage. Pranit More appeared to be laughing during the exchange rather than challenging it.

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