Create Stunning Ghibli-Style AI Images for Free – Here’s How

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:15 IST
Creating Studio Ghibli-style images using AI has become a popular trend, allowing enthusiasts to transform their photos into enchanting anime-inspired artworks. Both ChatGPT and Grok offer tools to achieve this effect. Here's a step-by-step guide to creating Ghibli-style images using these platforms.
OpenAI's ChatGPT, powered by the GPT-4o model, has introduced an image generation feature that enables users to create Ghibli-style images. Initially available to paid subscribers, this feature is now rolling out to free users as well.
To create a Ghibli-style image with ChatGPT:
Access ChatGPT: Visit the ChatGPT website or app.
Upload Your Photo: Use the upload feature to select the image you wish to transform.
Enter a Prompt: Type a descriptive prompt such as, "Transform this photo into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration."
Generate the Image: Submit the prompt and wait for the AI to process and generate the transformed image.
Download and Share: Once satisfied with the result, download the image for personal use or sharing.
Grok, developed by xAI, offers a free alternative for generating Ghibli-style images without requiring a ChatGPT Plus subscription. citeturn0search11
To create a Ghibli-style image with Grok:
Access Grok: Open the Grok website or app.
Select the Model: Ensure you are using Grok 3.0.
Upload Your Photo: Click the paperclip icon to upload your desired image.
Enter a Prompt: Input a prompt like, "Please convert this image into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration."
Generate and Edit: Submit the prompt, review the generated image, and use the "Edit Image" option if refinements are needed.
Download the Image: Once satisfied, download the final artwork.
Use Detailed Prompts: Providing specific descriptions can enhance the quality of the generated image. For example, "A serene Ghibli-style illustration of a girl with flowing hair under a cherry blossom tree."
Ensure Quality Photos: Use clear, well-lit images to achieve better transformations.
Experiment with Edits: Both platforms offer editing features to refine the generated images further.
By following these steps, you can create captivating Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and Grok, immersing yourself in the whimsical world of Studio Ghibli through AI-generated art.
Published March 31st 2025, 11:15 IST