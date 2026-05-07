Crowd Inside a Flight Calls Mahua Moitra a Thief to Her Face, Video Goes Viral

In the recording, Moitra can be seen quietly exiting the cabin as individuals in the cabin begin shouting slogans directed at her. The atmosphere inside the aircraft appears increasingly heated as members of the group audibly label the MP a "thief," echoing recent political narratives.

While the specific flight route and the exact details of the incident remain subject to verification, the video has captured public attention, especially in the aftermath of TMC’s defeat in the recently-concluded West Bengal state legislative assembly election. Supporters of the MP have condemned the behavior of the passengers as harassment, while critics have pointed to the incident as a reflection of heightened public sentiment.

Neither the airline involved nor Mahua Moitra’s office has released a formal statement regarding the mid-air encounter yet.