Crying on Camera, 5-Hour Nap, Boss’s Chocolate. Woman’s ‘You Get What You Pay For’ Protest at Office Goes Viral

A woman in central China has admitted to taking a five-hour nap at work as a form of protest and then posted a tearful video after being pulled up by her boss.

The incident, reported by the South China Morning Post, took place in Shangqiu. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, said she was unhappy with her low salary and decided to respond in a way that reflected how she felt about her job.

In her video, she explained that the long nap was intentional. According to her, she chose to “match” her effort with her pay, a move she summed up in one line that quickly caught attention online: “You get what you pay for.”

Things escalated when her boss found out. He reportedly warned her that she could lose her job if she repeated such behaviour. The warning clearly upset her, and she took to social media platform Weibo, visibly emotional, to share her side of the story.

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But the episode did not end there.

After waking up from the nap, the woman said she felt hungry so she took a chocolate from her boss’s desk and ate it. This turned the situation more serious. Her boss, who reportedly suffers from low blood sugar, reacted strongly and accused her of putting his health at risk. According to her, he became furious and even suggested that her action could have caused real harm.

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She said he accused her of acting recklessly and issued a strict warning.

Despite the backlash, the woman stood her ground in the video. She said people criticising her do not understand what it feels like to work for very low pay. For her, the nap was not about laziness but about frustration and feeling undervalued at work.

The story has since gone viral, drawing sharp reactions. Many users criticised her, saying no employer would tolerate such behaviour and that sleeping for hours during work crossed a line. Others, however, linked her actions to the idea of “quiet quitting,” where employees do the bare minimum instead of formally resigning, often due to burnout or dissatisfaction.