'Earphone Burst In My Ear': Girl's Viral Post Triggers Concern, JBL Responds

Jaipur: A Rajasthan-based MBBS student has set off a firestorm on social media after claiming that a pair of JBL wireless earbuds malfunctioned and injured her ear while she was using them, triggering a viral debate about the safety of audio devices. Her viral post also prompted a response from the company.

The student posted her complaint on X, alleging that the right earbud of her JBL Tune Beam 2 suddenly gave out while she was listening to music, appearing to "burst" in her ear and causing immediate discomfort and injury. She noted that the earbuds had been gifted to her by her sister just a month before the incident. In her post, she also tagged consumer protection authorities and demanded prompt action.

To back up her claim, she uploaded a photograph of a medical prescription from an ENT consultation, which cited inflammation of the tympanic membrane (eardrum) in her right ear. The prescription also noted symptoms including vertigo, nausea, and vomiting, indicating the injury was serious enough to require medical evaluation and treatment.

JBL Responds

The company responded to her post, saying, "Hello, thank you for letting us know about the situation. We saw your posts and shared the information with our team in India for a direct follow up with you."