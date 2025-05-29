‘Lick That Hand…’: Indians Teach Trolls Targeting Woman Eating Rice with Hand Inside London Metro The Perfect Lesson

“Eating with bare hands is natural…spoons were created by humans and not by God…” - a woman eating rice with her hands on a London metro getting brutally trolled has sparked massive anger on social media. After a video of the woman passenger enjoying her food with hands while travelling went viral, advocates of ‘civic sense' stooped low to target her.

The video has sparked a heated debate online after a few made the woman a subject of mockery and even said - ‘She looks Indian’.

What Caused the Stir

The clip which was recorded inside a London tube shows that a woman is having rice with a plate on her lap while talking on her phone sitting beside two men who are unbothered by her actions.

While a number of so-called wokes chose to target the woman over the supposed standards of public hygiene and etiquette, many jumped in to extend support.

The actions of the trolls spoke volumes about the double standards on the most-preached topics like consent and online privacy among the people in the West.

Though there are claims that the video is staged there is no proof to support that it was recorded with consent.

What Triggered the Mockery?

It is clearly visible in the video that the men sitting beside her are utterly unbothered by her actions as they scroll their phones. But then why is the woman being mocked for something so normal?

The answer lies in the Western double standards of mocking common Asian practices. Angry users took to X and pointed out how people in the West eat chips, sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, etc. in public spaces, with their bare hands, all the time, and nobody seems to bat an eye.

"Plenty of Brits eat chips or sandwiches on trains no one bats an eye. But an Indian woman eating rice with her hand? Suddenly it's a crisis. Meanwhile London Tube at night looks like a drug den. Funny how harmless traditions bother people more than actual public safety issues" - a user wrote on X.

People also highlighted that eating while traveling is a common practice and the video has nothing out of the ordinary.