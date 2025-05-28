Old Video Shows Pak PM ‘Deep-Scanning’ Mawra Hocane, Internet Reacts

New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister has yet again landed in some hot water over how he allegedly 'deep scanned' actress Mawra Hocane. Shehbaz Sharif, in a 2023 video, could be seen looking at the actress after presenting her with an award at the Governor House Punjab.

The video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons following the India-Pakistan military conflict amid tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistani Media Uncovers the Truth

The video was posted by a YouTube Channel in Pakistan with the caption “Shebaz Sharif 'deep-scans' Mawra Hussain while giving award, video goes viral.”

The video shows Mawra Hocane receiving an award from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and then moving forward. Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif can be seen "deep-scanning" the actress as described by the Pakistani news agency.

Internet Never Forgets

The video has resurfaced almost two years after it was posted hinting that the 'internet' never actually forgets anything.

The video has sparked a new conversation online. One user on X commented, "Sharif by name, shady by nature. Pakistan stays consistent." Another said, "Men will be men" - commenting on the alleged nature of men.

The matter was soon used as an opportunity to criticize the 'male gaze' - a term used to describe how men knowingly or unknowingly often objectify women.

Who is Mawra Hocane

Mawra is a celebrated actress known for her exceptional looks and charm. She made her Bollywood debut with a much-loved cinematic masterpiece 'Sanam Teri Kasam' in 2016.

However, the actress was involved in a recent controversy wherein she publicly criticized India's Operation Sindoor. Following this, her 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-star, Harshvardhan Rane, announced that he would not be a part of the film's sequel if Mawra were to be involved.