Culture Shock At Beach: Travel Influencer Surprised By Indian Beach Practices, Says ‘Nobody Is Topless’

Goa: George Buckley, a travel influencer, was surprised by the unusual beach culture he saw at Baga Beach in North Goa. Unlike Western beaches, where minimal swimwear is normal, Buckley noticed that many Indian beachgoers prefer to stay fully clothed, even while standing near the water.

According to the post by George, he visited the beach and was astonished to see everyone fully dressed. Taking to Instagram, he said “So I just arrived at the first beach on my trip in India, but I’ve realised nobody is topless, everybody is fully clothed. I don’t understand it. I’m not even joking. A couple 100 people are here, two guys have got no shirts on, so I don’t understand it. I’ve come to the conclusion that it is socially acceptable to have a top off."

He said that he didn't know what to do and hesitated at first, but later took off his shirt and learned that it was allowed.

Following this, he ran into a different problem as he didn't know what to do with his bag while he was in the water. He was uncertain if theft was a common issue in the area and did not want to leave his bag unattended. Nevertheless, he decided to leave his bag on the beach and trust the public.

Netizens Respond

The video posted on Instagram early in May went viral and social media users explained this cultural difference in India.

One user explained, “We dress modestly here, showing too much skin is culturally sensitive, so we’re always mindful of it.”

Another comment read “No one simple answer to your question mate, people in the UK and other white skin people wear bikinis or other swim shorts to get vitamin D and to get tan. Indians and other Asian countries, we don’t need to because we have sun for almost 365 days."