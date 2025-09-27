'Cutest Passenger Ever': IndiGo Pilot Welcoming Baby Daughter Onboard For 1st Time Melts Hearts | WATCH

Viral Video: In a heartwarming moment during a recent IndiGo flight, a pilot made a special announcement that touched the hearts of passengers and internet users alike.

Known as Captain Walker on Instagram, the pilot introduced his 18-month-old daughter, Rubani, to everyone on board while travelling with his daughter and wife for the first time.

In the now viral video, he addresses the passengers saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon. I hope you all have settled down. I will take a minute of yours."

“This flight to Delhi is very special for me because on board I have my wife and I have my daughter who is just 18 months old. It’s the first time they’re travelling with me.” he added.

As the proud father pointed towards his family, his wife and little daughter Rubani.

The passengers responded with claps and smiles.

At the end of the flight, the toddler was seen in her father’s lap, happily waving at passengers as they deboarded.

Social Media Reacts

Captain Walker shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "Flew with the cutest passenger ever.” The video quickly went viral, with users praising the heartwarming father-daughter moment.

One user commented, I don’t know how you guys feel as pilots flying your families, but I do know what your families feel EXTREMELY PROUD.”