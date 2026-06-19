Dad Goes Viral For Taking 2 Little Daughters To Women's Restroom, Sparks Debate As Cops Called | VIDEO

Oklahoma: A man from Oklahoma, USA, has gone viral for taking his two young daughters into a women’s restroom at a gas station during a road trip.

Tyler Brodsky said he was travelling back to Oklahoma from Florida over the weekend when he stopped at a QuikTrip in Alabama so his daughters could use the bathroom. In a TikTok video, Brodsky said he chose to take them into the women’s restroom because it was empty.

Brodsky said he did not want to take his daughters into the men’s restroom, which he described as having grown men inside and dirty stalls.

The situation escalated after another customer confronted him. According to Brodsky, the man’s wife and “very ill” mother-in-law had reported that a man was inside the women’s restroom. Video shared by Brodsky showed the customer arguing with him and calling police while the father helped his daughters wash their hands.

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“I'm standing in the doorway of the ladies bathroom…There is a man with his two little girls using the women's bathroom…He is, he's washing his hands with his daughter right now,” the customer was heard saying while speaking on the phone.

Brodsky’s daughters were seen crying during the confrontation. He was seen comforting his daughter saying, “It's okay, some women are just immature.”

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The customer argued that Brodsky should have asked a female QuikTrip employee to take the girls into the restroom instead. He also told Brodsky that he had “no business” being inside the women’s restroom.

In a follow-up TikTok video posted on Tuesday, Brodsky said three police officers responded to the incident and told him he had not done anything wrong. “The officers let me know I was OK, I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said, adding that taking two young girls into the men’s restroom could also have been viewed negatively.

Brodsky said the officers eventually asked the other man to leave the gas station. He added that the officers spoke to his daughters and made sure they felt safe, while QuikTrip employees gave the girls free ices after the incident.

The father later said his daughters were “safe, happy, and doing great”. He said the viral response to his video showed that many parents, grandparents and caregivers have faced similar uncomfortable situations while trying to take care of children in public places.

Brodsky also urged people not to harass anyone involved in the incident. “I’m simply sharing what happened to my family and I hope the man that did this will come across this video and realize what he did was wrong and not do it to anyone else,” he said.