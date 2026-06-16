'POV: He Told Boss He's Working From Home': Man Works On Laptop While Riding Camel In Sahara Desert, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Work from home or work from camel? A viral video showing a man using a laptop while riding a camel in the Sahara Desert has left social media users amused, with many calling it one of the most unusual examples of remote work culture.

The video, shared on Instagram by New York-based content creator Saad Akhtar, showed a man seated on a camel with a laptop open in front of him. As the camel moved through the desert, the man appeared to be focused on the screen.

Apparently the man was attending a work meeting while travelling across the sand dunes.

The video carried the text, “POV: he told his boss he’s working from home.” Akhtar also joked in the caption, “some people love increasing shareholder value.”

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The unusual scene quickly went viral, with social media users joking that remote work has now gone far beyond homes, cafes, airports and hill stations. Several users called it the ultimate “work from anywhere” moment, while others wondered how the man managed to stay connected to the internet in the middle of the desert.