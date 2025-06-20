'Cute': Dad Joins Crying Daughter On Stage, Steals Show And Internet’s Heart

Viral Video: A video that has melted millions of hearts online is circulating on X, in which a dad holds his crying daughter on stage while dancing along with her dance team to keep the performance going. The viral video has sent netizens reminiscing about their childhood bond with their dads.

Nonetheless, some social media users are unimpressed and feel he stole the light of other little girls on stage who were brave enough to finish the performance without errors.

Dad Finishes Dance Performance As Daughter Gets Overwhelmed

The 90-second-long video is a delightful proof of a father's immense love for his children.

The video captures a school performance where a group of young girls are dancing on stage when one of them starts running backstage but is pushed back on stage by a teacher.

At that moment her father jumped on the stage and picked her up to pacify her. The little girl was seemingly overwhelmed and was not willing to continue the performance.

However, her father wanted to help her out in overcoming this performance anxiety. Acting on this intention he danced along with the other little girls and finished the performance as an 'ending fairy'.

Netizens Unimpressed By The Stunt

Most of the netizens expressed their disappointment as the father grabbed all the attention, stealing the spotlight of other young girls in an attempt to pacify his daughter.

Hesitant to write his views in fear of backlash, one user commented, "I don't want to be THAT guy, but now he just effectively "stole" the show. Those other little girls that were brave and did the show are now disregarded, so that this guy can virtue signal. I get wanting to help your daughter, but sometimes you need to stay in your seat and let her grow."