‘Dark Laugh’ and Death Threats: Indian-Origin Man Says He Was Just Meditating Before Mid-Air Attack | WATCH

Miami: A 21-year-old Indian origin man earned himself a black eye and a laceration on his eyebrow from a mid-air wrestle with a fellow passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight. But what happened mid-air that the man lost his cool?

The accused, Ishaan Sharma, attacked Keanu Evans, a fellow passenger, soon after the flight took off from Philadelphia, and the supposed reason, as explained by Evans, was Evans' call for cabin crew assistance.

Why Did Evans Want Cabin Crew Assistance?

According to Evans, Ishaan attacked him "without provocation." He asserted that there was no apparent reason for Ishaan's attack. However, Ishaan's side of the story greatly varies.

In an attempt to explain what had happened, Evans said that he had heard Ishaan, who was sitting in front of him, doing something like a "dark laugh."

"He was doing some, like, dark laugh like, ‘ha ha ha ha ha.’ And he was saying things like, ‘you punt, mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death," Evans told a media outlet.

This, apparently, bothered Evans, and he called for cabin crew assistance, which sent Ishaan into rage, and he grabbed Evans' throat. Evans too retaliated violently, following which the two fought, and Ishaan got arrested when the flight touched down in Miami.

A video of the episode, which is making rounds on the internet, shows the two engaged in a fist fight while other passengers yelled to Evans, “Let him go!”

He Was Meditating?

After Ishaan was arrested and charged with battery, his attorney told a media house that he was just meditating on his seat and his "silent practice" was misinterpreted as a threat by Evans.

"My client is from a religion where he was meditating. Unfortunately, the passenger behind him did not like that."

