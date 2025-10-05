Daughter's Funny 'Role Reversal' Moment With Her Father Leaves Him in Tears, Internet Melts | WATCH

Viral Video: The bond between a father and daughter has always been something truly special, and once again, the internet is melting over one such heartfelt moment.

A video showing a daughter bidding goodbye to her father has managed to capture the hearts of not just netizens but also television personalities like Isha Malviya and Munawar Faruqui.

The video, which garnered over 65.2 million views with 6.1 million likes and 313k shares online with the caption “Socha tha papa ka role reverse karungi par…”, shows a touching goodbye scene.

In the video, the daughter can be seen sending off her father, who is sitting in an auto, with a bag beside him.

She said, “Papa pahuch ke call kar dena, theek hai?… Koi kuch de toh lena mat, theek hai? … Kuch paise waise chahiye ho toh batana.”

Hearing his daughter's words, the father gets emotional. In the next moment, the daughter runs to him and gives him a tight hug.

Watch the Video:

Netizens react to this moment

The comment section turned into a flood of emotions.

One user wrote, “Strongest man with the softest heart.”

Another commented, “Girls watched, smiled, got teary, and then scrolled.”

Someone said, “Emotional kar diya.”

Many also reflected on the deeper sentiment behind the moment.