'No Romance...': Bengaluru Auto Driver Says No to PDA, Asks Passengers to Stay Calm During Ride | Image: Reddit

Viral News: Bengaluru auto drivers never fail to surprise us, and this time, it’s not about fares or routes but something a little more personal.

A laminated sign spotted in the backseat of an auto has gone viral, and it comes with a rather unusual warning.

“No romance. This is a cab. Our private place, not OYO, so please keep a distance and stay calm. Give respect and take respect. Art by Manu Milky.”

The auto driver clearly says no to PDA in his ride, and the internet is absolutely loving it. The picture, first shared on Reddit, quickly picked up traction.

Bengaluru Auto Driver Viral

Netizens Hilarious Take on the Sign

While some people praised the driver for setting boundaries, others couldn’t get over the quirky signature at the bottom, "Manu Milky.”

One user even joked, “Manu Milky is an interesting name!”

Second user recalls a similar incident with a different warning, “Yes, you… You are my next girlfriend.”

Another commenter claimed they had actually boarded the same auto weeks ago, “I think I also sat in the same auto some weeks ago."

“Do Not Call Me Bhaiya”: Similar Incidents Of Drivers Setting Rules

But here’s the thing, it’s not the first time Bengaluru (or cab drivers in general) have set rules for their passengers.

Back in October 2024, a cab driver went viral for posting a list of six rules right on his passenger seat. Among them were gems like “Don’t call me bhaiya,” “Put your attitude in your pocket,” and “Behave with grace and respect.” His last rule, written in bold red, was especially relatable: “Don’t ask us to drive fast, be on time.”

Some thought these rules were a little too strict, but plenty of people applauded the honesty and backbone. After all, drivers deal with all kinds of passengers every day, so it makes sense they’d want a few boundaries of their own.