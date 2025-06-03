Deaf Driver Meets Deaf Passenger: Touching Sign Language Conversation Melts Hearts Online

Viral video: A wholesome encounter between a deaf taxi driver and a deaf passenger has melted hearts online. The viral clip was posted by a user on Reddit with the caption, "Rare moment." The video has sparked a string of comic discussions by users on Reddit.

Video that will brighten your day

People are usually busy with their lives and rarely find time to stop and look at something heartwarming and just enjoy the moment. Amidst such a packed schedule, adorable videos that serve as a daily dose of sunshine are a must to keep the joy levels up.

One such video recently surfaced on Reddit, where a deaf taxi driver picked a passenger up and tried to communicate with the passenger through typed text on his phone. Coincidentally, the passenger was deaf too, and quickly caught on. He asked the taxi driver to confirm if he was deaf too.

The passenger was visibly delighted at this rare coincidence. Both the passenger and the taxi driver then continued their conversation in sign language.

As soon as the video was shared by a user with the caption, "Rare moment when a deaf taxi driver picks up a deaf passenger" it sparked a string of intriguing comments by Redditors.

"…Made me smile involuntarily," commented a Redditor

While some tried to make out what the driver and the passenger said, others brought some hilarious interpretations with them.

Then the users guessed that the sign language used by both the driver and the passenger was Chinese and stated how varied Chinese sign language is depending on the city or region.

Others were busy adoring the interaction as most of them commented how 'wholesome' the video was.