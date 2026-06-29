Delhi Employee’s Confrontation With HR Goes Viral After Receiving Just ₹3,800 Instead Of Promised ₹13,000 Salary

A video of a Delhi-based employee confronting his company's human resources department over a severe salary shortfall has gone viral online, sparking widespread discussions regarding wage transparency and workplace accountability.

The employee claimed he was promised a monthly salary of ₹13,000 when he joined the company. However, after working for more than a month, he received only ₹3,800 in his bank account.

The incident reportedly took place at Nirvasa Telecom Pvt. Ltd., located in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. In the widely shared video clip, the employee is seen directly questioning company officials about the missing amount, repeatedly asking for an explanation as to why his full salary was withheld.

The footage has caught the attention of thousands of netizens, many of whom have expressed solidarity with the worker. Commenters across social platforms have highlighted the challenges faced by entry-level employees in the corporate sector, using the incident to call for stricter enforcement of labor laws and better protection of employee rights.

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One comment read, “Every worker has the right to know why their salary was reduced. Silence is not an explanation,” while another wrote, “Not paying full wages to any worker is a very heinous crime. Appropriate action should be taken against this woman as well as the entire company.”

While the company has not yet issued an official statement regarding the discrepancy, the video has added momentum to ongoing online debates about fair pay practices and corporate transparency in India.