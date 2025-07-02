Delhi Man Forced to Sell ₹84 Lakh Mercedes for ₹2.5 Lakh as New Fuel Ban Take Effect

Delhi: Delhi resident, Varun Vij, recently sold his beloved Mercedes-Benz ML350 for just ₹2.5 lakh, nearly a decade after buying it for ₹84 lakh in 2015.

The sale, which he described as emotionally distressing, was driven by Delhi’s newly enforced fuel restrictions on older vehicles.

Vij said the luxury SUV was not just a car but a cherished family possession. Despite having clocked 1.35 lakh kilometres, the vehicle remained in excellent condition and had only required routine maintenance like tyre replacements and regular servicing.

However, with the July 1 regulation coming into force, Vij found himself with no choice. “No one wanted to buy it, even for ₹2.5 lakh,” he said, adding that he was left with little option but to sell it out of compulsion.

What is the New Fuel Ban?

The Delhi government, following directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), has barred fuel stations from supplying fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years.

The rule, implemented from July 1, is part of a broader effort to curb air pollution in the capital.

To enforce the ban, around 350 petrol stations across the city have been equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These AI-powered systems detect outdated vehicles and trigger alerts, prompting enforcement personnel to intervene on the spot.

“We’re stationed from 6 a.m. to make sure no banned vehicle is allowed to refuel,” said Sub-Inspector Dharamveer from the Transport Enforcement team. He confirmed that such vehicles are impounded immediately once detected.

Petrol pump staff have also been instructed to report any violations. “As soon as we identify an old vehicle, we notify the authorities,” said Hriday Ram, an employee at Dhingra petrol pump.