Is It Even A 'Safe Space'? Viral Video of 3-4 Girls Harassing Lady In Delhi Metro's 'Woman Coach' Sparks Outrage | WATCH | Image: X

New Delhi: A shocking video surfacing on social media shows 3-4 girls abusing and harassing a lady in the woman's coach of the Delhi metro's Magenta Line.

Ever since the video went viral, netizens have raised concerns about the woman's safety, even in the women's coach of the metro.

What does the Video Show?

The viral clip, which has garnered thousands of views and shares within hours, reportedly captures a distressing incident of harassment.

In the video, 3-4 girls are seen allegedly misbehaving and passing lewd remarks toward a woman in a coach that is strictly reserved for female travellers.

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What has triggered the most viral outrage, however, isn't just the act itself, but the apparent lack of immediate intervention.

Passengers in the video can be heard calling for security, highlighting a terrifying lapse in the "driverless" line's rapid-response mechanism.

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A Pattern of "Metro Kalesh"?

This incident follows a string of recent controversies that have turned Delhi Metro coaches into literal battlegrounds for social media content creation.

From bikini reels to heated physical brawls over seats, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) struggles to maintain decorum.

How are Netizens Reacting?

As soon as the video went viral, it gathered thousands of comments.

"We chose the ladies' coach to avoid exactly this kind of behaviour. If men can enter and harass us even there, what is the point of the reservation?" wrote one user on X.

"These are teenage girls. Where the hell is this going, man? Although they are uneducated and come from a rural background," says another user.

A third user stated, “Delhi Metro mein aajkal destination se pehle drama pahunch jaata hai.”

"Free entertainment, but at someone else’s expense… classic Delhi Metro drama," says a fourth user.

A fifth user wrote, “Delhi Metro peak entertainment is more than a PVR.”

A sixth user wrote," The worst thing is their age. We are doomed as a society."

"The pink line of the Delhi metro passes through some of the areas that have such disgusting characters. @OfficialDMRC, make some special arrangements for that stretch. A marshal like DTC buses can be really helpful, specifically for a notorious stretch of metro," says a seventh user.

DMRC and Police Response

In light of this Magenta Line video, the Delhi Metro Rail Police has reportedly taken cognisance of the matter and is scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A DMRC official reiterated that passengers should use the 155370 helpline or the DMRC mobile app to report such incidents instantly.

As the Magenta Line operates with high-tech driverless trains, the human element of security seems to be lagging.

Commuters are now demanding increased CISF presence inside trains, not just at platforms.