'Shimla Mirch Hai Yaar...': Chef Eats Lizard Found In University Mess Food In Bhopal | Video

Bhopal: A chef ate a lizard, claiming it is capsicum, after a student found the suspicious item while eating at a hostel mess in the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over the safety of food being served to students at the prominent government engineering college.

The video showed a male student noticing a lizard in his meal while eating. He was heard exclaiming, “Chipkali!” He immediately brought the matter to the attention of the staffers at the mess, asking, "Bhai sahab ye kya hai? (What is this brother?)"

The mess staff dismissed his complaint, saying, “Shimla mirch hai yaar...arey yaar kaise baat kar raha hai...shimla mirch hai (It is capsicum).” The student kept on insisting that it was a lizard and he could see his legs and eyes.

However, much to the shock of the student, a staff member took a bite of the lizard, repeatedly saying that it was simply a piece of capsicum.

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The video has sparked widespread concerns about the food served to students. A netizen said, "Glad he took the video, none would’ve believed had he said this. Also, have a feeling that the “mess” workers have served up most of their time either cooking for jailers or been in jail serving their time up."

An X user quipped, "When your defense strategy is ‘eat the crime scene’." Another said, “Bro what. They ate the lizard to prove it was capsicum? That's wild.”

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