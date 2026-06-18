'Demon Bones': 15-Million-Year-Old Fossils Found in Odisha Reveal Baripada Was Once Under the Sea | Video

New Delhi: A remarkable fossil discovery in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has revealed that present-day Baripada and its surrounding areas may once have been submerged beneath a shallow sea nearly 15 million years ago.

The fossils, unearthed from the Baripada Fossil Bed, are believed to date back to the Miocene epoch and are offering scientists valuable insights into the region's prehistoric marine ecosystem.

Stretching from Dera in Kuliana block to Pratappur in Badasahi block, the fossil site has emerged as one of the most significant geological discoveries in Odisha in recent years.

Locals Called It 'Demon Bones'

The discovery was made by researchers from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University during a field visit.

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Speaking about the find, Dr Debabrata Nandi, researcher and professor in the Department of GIS at MSCB University, said the team initially noticed unusual fossil-like remains during an academic tour.

"When we asked local residents about the remains, they referred to them as 'Asura Hadda' or 'demon bones'. That prompted us to investigate further," Nandi said.

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Subsequent examinations revealed the presence of several fossils, including shark teeth, shark vertebrae and other marine remains.

Researchers say the discovery provides compelling evidence that the region was once part of a marine environment.

The fossil assemblage includes shark teeth, fish bones, mollusc shells and microscopic marine organisms, indicating a rich underwater ecosystem that existed millions of years ago.

"If it were not a marine belt, we would not have found shark teeth or fossils of other sea animals. Their presence clearly indicates that there was once a sea here," Nandi explained.

Studies conducted at the site suggest that sharks account for nearly half of the fish fossils recovered so far.

Was Baripada Once Underwater?

According to researchers, the fossils indicate that large parts of present-day Baripada and nearby areas were submerged beneath a shallow sea during the Miocene period, around 15 million years ago.

The findings have raised important questions about how the region's landscape transformed over millions of years and what geological processes caused the sea to recede.

Scientists estimate that the ancient coastline may have shifted nearly 60 kilometres from its original position.

Experts believe the fossil bed could help answer crucial questions about climate change and geological evolution in eastern India.

Nandi said additional research is needed to determine whether climatic shifts, tectonic activity or other natural events caused the sea to retreat from the region.

"More studies are required to understand why the sea receded so far. If extensive research is carried out, we may uncover many more secrets about the region's prehistoric past," he said.

Potential Geo-Heritage and Tourism Site

Researchers are now advocating for the protection and recognition of the Baripada Fossil Bed as a geo-heritage site.

According to experts, the location is unique because it is the only known site in Odisha where fossils from the Miocene epoch have been discovered.

Nandi suggested that the area could be developed into a fossil park or geo-tourism destination, helping promote scientific research, education and tourism while preserving an important chapter of Odisha's natural history.