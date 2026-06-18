Rare 'Coastal Uplift' Leaves Residents Stunned as 7.8-Magnitude Quake Lifts Seabed in Philippines, Exposing Coral Reefs | WATCH

In the dramatic aftermath of the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines, a rare geological phenomenon appears that have lifted parts of the seabed out of the ocean, exposing coral reefs, seagrass beds and marine ecosystems that were once underwater.

The earthquake, which hit Mindanao on June 8 and left at least 32 people dead and more than 200 injured, triggered what experts describe as a "coastal uplift" along parts of the Sarangani coastline.

Residents were left stunned after sections of the shoreline appeared to extend hundreds of metres into the sea almost overnight.

According to the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the shoreline near Glan in Sarangani Province now appears to have extended seaward by as much as 200 metres at some places.

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Officials said coral reefs, seagrass beds and portions of the seabed that were previously submerged are now exposed above sea level.

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO)-Sarangani has launched an assessment of the affected coastline to determine the full environmental impact of the phenomenon.

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Experts also stressed that this is not a newly formed beach, and the earthquake physically pushed part of the land and ocean floor upward, causing the waterline to retreat and revealing terrain that had previously been underwater.

What Is Coastal Uplift?

The phenomenon is known as coastal uplift.

It occurs when a powerful earthquake suddenly releases pressure accumulated along a fault line or tectonic trench, forcing sections of the Earth's crust upward.

As the ground rises, shallow coastal areas that were once submerged can emerge above sea level almost instantly.

Scientists noted that a similar phenomenon occurred after the 2013 magnitude-7.2 Bohol earthquake, when coastlines in parts of the Philippines shifted noticeably seaward.

The environmental consequences are already becoming visible.

Authorities said reefs and seagrass beds exposed to direct sunlight and air have begun dying, creating a foul smell that residents of Barangay Pangyan and nearby communities have reported in recent days.

Marine organisms that depend on constant water coverage are particularly vulnerable, and experts fear long-term damage to local coastal ecosystems if conditions persist.

Deadly Quake Rocked Southern Philippines

The offshore earthquake struck at around 7:37 a.m. local time near General Santos City, one of the country's key commercial and fishing hubs.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake originated along the Cotabato Trench at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

The tremor generated a one-metre tsunami and triggered numerous aftershocks that were felt across the region and even in neighbouring Malaysia.

Officials said damaged buildings accounted for most of the casualties, while emergency teams continue to assess the full extent of destruction across Mindanao.

While the sight of newly exposed land has attracted public attention, experts warn that the phenomenon is a reminder of the immense tectonic forces beneath the region and the lasting impact major earthquakes can have on both landscapes and ecosystems.

For now, what appears to be a "new beach" is actually something far more extraordinary: a section of the ocean floor that has been thrust into the open by one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the Philippines this year.

Why Philippines Faces Frequent Quakes?

The Philippines sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most seismically active regions. Frequent earthquakes, volcanic activity and tropical storms make the country highly vulnerable to natural disasters, with authorities routinely preparing for multiple hazards each year.