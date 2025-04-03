'Did He Really Eat That?': Toddler Eats Grandfather’s Ashes, Mom's Mortified Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

Viral Video: Ever heard the saying, "Bache man ke sache"? Well, a mom got an unexpected reminder of this when she discovered her toddler doing something surprising.

Natasha Emeny, the mother, shared a video showing her toddler playing with something unexpected-her late father's cremated ashes.

She had only stepped upstairs for a few minutes to put away some laundry. When she returned, she was left "mortified" to find her son, Koah, wandering around the living room covered in ashes on his face, clothes, and even smeared across the sofa.

Natasha had placed the urn on a high shelf to keep it out of reach of curious toddlers. However, Koah, who had never tried to touch it before, somehow managed to get to it while she wasn’t looking.

When Natasha realized what had happened, she couldn’t help but laugh at her son's innocent mistake and decided to share the hilarious moment with the world.

She filmed Koah's reaction and posted it on TikTok. In the video, she writes, "Oh my God. When your son eats your dad."

The video quickly went viral, crossing over 300,000 views and thousands of comments.

Many viewers were so stunned by the incident that they thought it was an April Fool’s joke. Natasha, however, confirmed it was real.

"I was upstairs for just a couple of minutes. I came down to find him covered in ashes," Natasha explained, still trying to process what had happened. "It took me a second to realize it was my dad’s ashes. I was mortified."

Though her father never met Koah, Natasha believes he would have found the whole situation funny. "My dad had a great sense of humor. He definitely would have laughed at this," she said.

Social Media Reacts:

Many commenters couldn’t help but make jokes about the situation. One joked, "Grandad for breakfast," while another said, "I don’t think this is how reincarnation is supposed to work." One person even remarked, "Well, now you can say, 'I see a lot of your grandfather in you!' when he’s older."

Despite the mortifying situation, Natasha has managed to see the humor in it and is sharing her story with the world. "It’s a funny memory now, and I’m sure my dad would’ve been creasing (laughing) if he knew!" she said.