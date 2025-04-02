'Please Save Me': Madhya Pradesh Man Records Video of Wife Beating Him, Submits to Police

Viral Video: A disturbing video from Panna, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, appearing to show a woman physically assaulting her husband. The video was reportedly recorded secretly.

The man, identified as Lokesh, has gone to the police for help, claiming that his wife constantly abuses him both physically and mentally.

In the video, the woman can be seen hitting the man repeatedly. Another woman tries to intervene and stop her, but she ignores her. The video even shows the woman kicking Lokesh in the face and continuing to beat him while holding his shirt collar.

Lokesh has submitted a formal complaint to the Superintendent of Police, asking for protection from his wife. He also provided the video as evidence of the alleged abuse. He has pleaded with the police to help him. Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the situation.

The video has sparked strong reactions from netizens. Many people have expressed anger and concern, with some criticizing what they believe are unfair laws.

Others demanded gender-neutral laws, with some suggesting, "Either the government brings in gender-neutral laws, or the better choice would be to stay single." Some also questioned the silence of human rights organizations, asking, "Where are the human rights activists now?