Fear Grips Islamabad: Rattled Pakistan Counting Minutes as PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Free Hand To Avenge Pahalgam Massacre

The tremors from New Delhi have reached Islamabad and Pakistan is on backfoot, visibly rattled and panicked. In a powerful declaration, PM Modi on Tuesday granted full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces to avenge the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The strong signal from India has thrown Pakistan into a frenzy and Islamabad on high alert, prompting an emergency press conference at 2:30 AM and a desperate plea for international intervention. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar alerted that ‘Pakistan has credible intelligence’ that India is preparing to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

India Is Ready, And Pakistan Is Afraid

Following a high-level security meeting at his residence with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs, PM Modi reportedly affirmed that India will deliver a crushing blow to terrorism and declared that the armed forces will have his full confidence and a free hand to decide the timing, targets, and mode of response and this has translated as a chilling warning to those across the border. This aligns with his promise to ‘pursue the terrorists to the ends of the earth’ after the barbaric bloodbath at the Baisaran valley of Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Pakistan: Sleepless, Shaken, and Scrambling

As India sharpens its sword, the nervous, erratic, and clearly afraid Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar rushed to call Pahalgam massacre a ‘false pretext’, while simultaneously painting Pakistan as a ‘victim of terrorism’ and calling for a ‘neutral international investigation to ascertain the truth’.

Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan would respond ‘decisively’ to any Indian action while simultaneously begging the international forums and the global community to intervene.

Pakistan Reacts in Panic

In a lengthy video and written post on X, Tarar accused India of playing ‘Judge, Jury, and Executioner’ but he failed to hide the panic in his words. Pakistan, he insisted, had offered a ‘credible, transparent and independent investigation by a neutral commission’ while painting India’s possible retaliatory actions as ‘dangerous path of irrationality and confrontation’.

However, what Tarar didn’t mention is Pakistan’s own Defence Minister’s recent bombshell confession admitting that Pakistan had been ‘doing the dirty work’ of funding and sheltering terrorists for the West for three long decades.

“Consciously making strategic decisions hostage to public sentiments, purposefully trumped up for securing political objectives, is unfortunate and deplorable,” he said.

Tarar’s late-night drama also included reiterating its resolve to ‘defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Pakistan at all cost’.

India Unleashes Massive Diplomatic Heat