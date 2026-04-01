Did the Viral ‘Pink’ Elephant in Jaipur Die Because of the Photoshoot?

Social media users recently erupted in rage after it was found out that the elephant Chanchal, from Jaipur Hathi Gaon is dead. The incident comes after a Russian artist, Julia Buruleva, painted the elephant hot pink for one of her photoshoots. The news of death convinced people that it was the photoshoot that led to the sad demise, however the story is something else.

According to Julia Buruleva’s now viral post, the photoshoot took place in November 2025 and the elephant was coloured using organic gulaal powder, commonly used in Holi, which is safe for animals. Moreover, the owner of the elephant, Sadik Khan, confirmed that the colour was washed off within 10 minutes to further ensure the safety of the elephant.

While speaking to the media, he also shared the unfortunate news that Chanchal had passed away in February at the age of 70, due to natural causes. Media reports also quoted Ballu Khan, president of the Hathi Gaon committee, also confirmed that Chanchal was not mistreated during the shoot. “Elephants have been decorated and painted on various festivals as well but with gulal and not any plastic paint,” he said.

The authorities have also found no link between the photoshoot and the death of the elephant. However, the backlash on social media has remained consistent with people insisting that the two events are connected.

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