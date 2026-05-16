Did Trump Peak at Xi Jinping's Notes? Viral Video Sparks Claims | WATCH

A viral video from Beijing has sparked intense online speculation after social media users claimed US President Donald Trump tried to peek at Chinese President Xi Jinping's private notes during a public event.

The clip, which has racked up millions of views, appears to show Trump looking through a notebook shortly after Xi briefly stood up from his seat. The moment quickly went viral, with internet users alleging that the US president was trying to catch a glimpse of the Chinese leader's confidential documents.

However, a closer look at the complete footage tells a completely different story.

The full video confirms that Trump was simply handling his own materials. Shortly after the heavily discussed moment, Trump is seen walking toward the podium while carrying the exact same binder. He then opens it and reads directly from it during his speech.

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This incident unfolds against the backdrop of sustained global attention on US-China relations, where every public interaction between the two world leaders faces intense scrutiny online.

What Really Happened at the Summit?

The primary focus of Trump’s trip centered heavily on trade tensions, economic cooperation, and global security issues. During the event, the two leaders discussed easing tariff disputes, improving market access for American companies, and stabilizing supply chains. Their dialogue also touched upon regional stability, the ongoing situation in Iran, and the regulation of artificial intelligence.

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This visit marked Trump’s second trip to China in nearly nine years and his seventh face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping. Yet, despite the serious diplomatic agenda, this brief "peeking" moment became the most talked-about part of the summit on social media—proving once again how candid, unscripted moments can capture worldwide attention during major diplomatic events.

Fact Check: What is the Truth?

While the videos circulating on social media fueled widespread rumors, the camera angles and distance in the viral clips make it difficult to see exactly whose folder Donald Trump was looking at or what he was reading. Furthermore, several versions of the video were zoomed in, annotated, or heavily edited, which only added to the online confusion.

However, full-length footage released by both the Associated Press and the White House reveals that the folder in question actually belonged to Trump himself.