Unlimited Aspiration & Limitless Efforts: PM Modi Maps Out 4 Aspirations of India as He Interacts With the Diaspora in Netherlands

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the second destination on Saturday (May 16th, 2026) after UAE in his on-going 5-nation tour, he addressed the Indian diaspora in Hague, Netherlands.



As he took the stage amid chants of ‘Jai Jai Modi’, he spoke about the many achievements and aspirations of modern India, including 4 main ones that align with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.



Boosting the Start-Up Ecosystem

In his address Modi mentions back in 2014, when he came to power there were not more than 500 startups in the country. Currently the number stands at over 2 lakhs with an additional 44,000 applications for registration. While the jump has been massive, he mentions that the youth today has an entrepreneurial mindset and does not stop till they reach their goals.



Becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub

India has already made huge strides in the field of manufacturing, the PM highlights that the goal of modern India is to become a global hub leading the world in the field of AI, semiconductors, drone technology, and other quality manufacturing.

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Hosting the Olympics

In his speech, PM Modi also underlined how hosting a global event like the Olympics can be of strategic importance for India to cement its status as an emerging global superpower. Not only would the move empower grassroot athletes, but it would also drive large urban infrastructure transformation and showcase India’s administrative prowess to the world.



Becoming a Green Energy Leader

Being a world leader in the green energy sector has been a long-cherished dream not only of the government but also the youth of India. In the address PM Modi mentions building one of the largest solar parks in the world in India and how the quest for sustainable energy consumption clubbed with an innovation mindset is the largest contributor in powering the growth engine of India.