Did X Remove Video Link Copy Feature? Viral April Fools’ Prank Sparks Confusion: Here’s the Truth

Users on X (formerly Twitter) woke up to a nightmare as rumours revolved that the platform had suddenly removed the "Copy Link" feature for videos.

The news has confused and shocked the community, with creators and scrollers alike panicking over how they would share content across other apps.

However, before you start screen-recording your favourite clips to share them manually, there is good news: It was all a giant April Fools’ Day prank.

How the "Update" Went Viral?

The confusion began on April 1, 2026, when several high-profile accounts and tech pages posted sophisticated-looking screenshots.

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These images appeared to show an updated X interface in which the "Copy Link" button in the share menu was either replaced by a "Boost Post" button or hidden behind a Premium paywall.

Given the platform’s history of rapid, unannounced changes to core features under Elon Musk’s leadership, thousands of users believed the news without a second thought.

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By midday, hashtags like #BringBackLinks and #XUpdate were trending globally.

The Truth: The Feature Isn't Going Anywhere

As the news spread, tech analysts and X employees eventually clarified that no such change had occurred.

The "Copy Link" feature remains exactly where it has always been, under the share icon at the bottom right of any post.

The prank was so effective because it played on the current state of social media, where these pranks are becoming more common.

Many users feared that X was trying to stop cross-platform sharing to keep users locked within the app. Fortunately, those fears turned out to be unfounded.

Lesson in Digital Literacy

These viral pranks serve as an example of why it is critical to verify information, especially on April 1st.

Many users were so convinced that they didn't think to check their own apps to see if the button was actually missing.

To copy a video link on X today, the process remains the same:

Tap the Share icon (the arrow pointing up) below the video.

Select "Copy Link" from the pop-up menu.

While X is constantly evolving, this particular missing feature was nothing more than a well-timed internet joke that caught the world off guard.