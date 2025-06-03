Did You Know? Queen Elizabeth II Was Crowned at Just 27 on This Day in 1953 | Image: X

Queen Elizabeth II was officially crowned during a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953. At just 27 years old, Elizabeth was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. They had married in 1947, and Prince Philip was made the Duke of Edinburgh just before their wedding.

Elizabeth Becomes Queen

Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, passed away on February 6, 1952. She immediately became the new monarch at the age of 25. However, the formal coronation did not take place until over a year later, when she was 27.

Elizabeth’s eldest son, Charles, was only 4 years old when his mother was crowned. It would take 70 years for Charles to follow in her footsteps and be crowned King Charles III on May 6, 2023. Charles, now 74, has made it clear that he wants a "slimmed-down monarchy," meaning his coronation might not have the same level of spectacle as his mother's.

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the first in British history to be broadcast on television. At her request, the ceremony was shown to an estimated 27 million viewers in Britain, and many more listened on the radio. This was a major global event, with over 2,000 journalists and 500 photographers from around the world covering the historic day.

A Crowning Moment

The coronation was attended by over 1,000 guests, and millions of people around the world listened to the ceremony on the radio or watched it live on television. The event followed royal traditions that were over 1,000 years old.

During the ceremony, Elizabeth made an oath, promising to serve the people of Great Britain and the British Commonwealth. Afterward, she and Prince Philip were driven in a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace, where they waved to the cheering crowds from the balcony.

Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Dress and Crowns

Queen Elizabeth wore a special cream-colored dress designed by Norman Hartnell, who was closely connected to the royal family. The dress was covered with embroidery, pearls, and sparkling beads. It was so beautiful that she wore it again for receptions and other events after the coronation.

During the ceremony, she wore the St. Edward's Crown, which is solid gold and adorned with jewels. After the crowning, she changed into the Imperial State Crown for the coronation procession.

A Two-Hour Procession

After the ceremony, the newly crowned queen made her way through the streets of London in a grand procession. The route was 4.5 miles long and included around 16,000 participants. Despite the rain, the streets were filled with crowds of people wanting to see their new queen. The procession ended at Buckingham Palace, where she appeared on the balcony with her family.

What Did Queen Elizabeth Swear During Her Coronation?

During her coronation, Queen Elizabeth made a formal oath after being anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. She promised to protect and preserve the Church of England and its teachings.

The night before the coronation, Elizabeth made a broadcast speech, promising to be devoted to the Commonwealth. On coronation day, she gave a separate speech, reaffirming her commitment to her new role as queen.

Was Prince Philip Crowned?

Although Prince Philip was a major part of the coronation ceremony, he was not crowned alongside Queen Elizabeth. He was given the title of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, but he was never made King Philip. This was because a king outranks a queen, and as a commoner, Philip did not hold the same title as his wife.

The Coronation Procession Route