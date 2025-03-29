Woman Rents Company Toilet for Rs 540, Turns Into Home To Save Money

Viral News: A woman has rented a company toilet for just Rs 540 per month and transformed it into her living space to cut down on expenses. The story, which has gone viral on social media, highlights the lengths some individuals go to in order to save money amidst rising living costs.

The woman named Yang from China, reportedly converted the small restroom into a functional living area by adding basic amenities. Her creative yet unconventional approach draws widespread attention and reactions online, with some praising her ingenuity while others express concern over the practicality and hygiene of such an arrangement.