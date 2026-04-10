Didi, Mera Chopper Nikal Jaayega! Nagaland Minister’s Funny One-Liner Wins The Internet

In the middle of a bustling crowd and a tight schedule, a single line was enough to steal the spotlight.

Nagaland’s Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, is once again winning hearts online after a video captured his effortless humour while navigating a group of people eager to meet him.

A moment that clicked instantly

The now-viral clip, shared on Along’s official Instagram account, shows the minister walking through a crowd surrounded by officials and security personnel. As people gather around him, many hoping for selfies or a quick interaction, he acknowledges them warmly while continuing to move ahead.

At one point, a woman tries to stop him for a picture. Without breaking stride, Along responds with a smile, “Didi, mera chopper nikal jaayega, next time.”

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The perfectly timed remark, suggesting his helicopter would leave if he stopped, sparked immediate laughter among those present.

Humour over haste

What stood out was not just the line, but the way it was delivered.

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Rather than sounding dismissive, Along’s response struck a balance between urgency and charm. The crowd appeared visibly amused, with smiles and laughter following him as he moved on.

Moments like these have increasingly defined Along’s public persona, approachable, quick-witted and grounded.

Internet approves

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising his natural ease with people. Comments poured in calling him “the most chill politician ever”, “kind and humble”, “respect for sir, amazing work”, etc.