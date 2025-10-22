“Regular Padmasana Style”: Woman Slams Delhi's Taj Hotel Restaurant For Asking Her To Not Cross-Legged | Watch

Viral Video: A woman called out the management of the Taj Hotel, New Delhi after the staff allegedly asked her not to sit cross-legged while dining. She shared a video and expressed her disappointment over the incident. The video has since gone viral.

In the clip, Shradha Sharma, the founder of a media website, claimed that a hotel manager approached her during the meal and told her not to sit cross-legged as it was making other guests uncomfortable.

"A common man who works hard, earns his own money, and comes to the Taj Hotel with his dignity intact, he still faces humiliation and insult in this country. And what is my fault? Just that I sat down in a regular Padmasana style? Is it my fault that the Taj is teaching me how to sit and what to do?" Sharma said.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral and attracted users' attention, who reacted strongly to the incident. Many users backed Sharma, slamming the hotel for being “classist”. While others defended the hotel, saying that fine dining restaurants do follow certain standards.

‘The hotel is 100% right here’: Netizens React

One user said, "Padmasana isn’t the problem, the problem is the Macaulay-moulded mindset that still measures dignity by western posture. We’ve produced generations ashamed of their own civilisation while pretending to be “global.” Countless Bhartiyas have faced such insults countless times."

"You look so elegant sitting like that. Nothing awkward at all except the minds of people who have some strange sense of superiority. I also put my legs up when I go to restaurants. It's so comfortable", a third user wrote.

Another user wrote, "She looks perfectly fine; there’s nothing wrong with having an easygoing style. Hopefully, the hotel offers an apology. Real style comes from within, not from a forced appearance."

However, not everyone agreed. Some users defended the hotel and bashed her by pointing out that fine spaces come with specific etiquette and decorum.

“This is incivility. Paying doesn’t mean you own the space. A restaurant is still private property. When you enter, you agree to its norms of basic behavior and decorum. This “I paid so I can do what I want” logic is exactly why our public spaces are so disorderly and unkempt,” another user said.

Another wrote, "Stop playing the victim card, every place has its own rules and especially fine dining at Taj. You can’t say I am paying for the food, because the other people who came to have dinner are paying too. You want to sit like that, do it at home or a place where people don’t mind it."

Some others still backed the hotel's stance. "The hotel is 100% right here. Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat in your own comfort and style, go somewhere that matches it. That’s the problem with many Indians — we want to do things our way everywhere. And if someone says anything, the entire culture comes into danger," a social media user said.

As of now, the Taj Hotel hasn't responded to Shradha Sharma's viral video.

Shradha Sharma Speaks Exclusively With Republic | Watch

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Sharda sharing her experience said,

“Yesterday, I visited the Taj Hotel with my sister and our friend Maink. We were seated at a side table, as shown in the video. The manager approached me and said that a guest felt uncomfortable with the way I was sitting. He mentioned that this is a fine dining restaurant with certain expectations for attire and behaviour, and asked me to adjust my seating. I was surprised because I was seated in a corner where no one could easily see my feet unless they deliberately looked down. I wasn’t disturbing anyone, and I felt there was nothing inappropriate about my behaviour. The manager explained that he was conveying the other guest’s concern and asked me to comply. I felt upset because I wasn’t causing any disruption, and I didn’t believe I had done anything wrong. I have immense respect for the Taj Group and the late Ratan Tata ji, which made this experience even more disappointing.”