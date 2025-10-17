‘Nothing Like a Mother’s Love’: Mother Elephant's Brave Rescue of Her Calf Melts Hearts Online | WATCH

Viral Video: A heart-touching video of a mother elephant rescuing her stranded calf has gone viral on social media, leaving thousands of viewers emotional.

The video was shared on X by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan and has since captured the attention of animal lovers worldwide.

The short clip shows a baby elephant struggling to climb a steep slope onto a main road. The calf appears frightened and helpless, slipping multiple times as it tries to get up. But within moments, the mother elephant rushes to her baby’s side. Another adult elephant from the herd joins in, and together, they gently guide and push the calf to safety using their trunks and bodies.

Sharing the video, Parveen Kaswan wrote, “That mother calf duo. Nobody should leave behind.”

The emotional rescue has sparked a wave of love and admiration on social media. Users praised the strong maternal bond and the elephants’ teamwork.

One user commented, "That was amazing". Another wrote, "Nothing like a mother's love. They are such amazing creatures."