'Disappointing': Littering Around Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham Sparks Outrage | VIDEO

Dehradun: Roads around Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham were seen littered with disposable plates, plastic bottles and other waste after over 1 lakh devotees visited the shrine for its annual Foundation Day celebrations on Monday. Visuals from the area showed waste scattered along roadsides, raising concerns over cleanliness and civic responsibility at one of the state's most popular spiritual destinations.

The large gathering was held to mark the Foundation Day of Kainchi Dham, the ashram associated with revered spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba. Devotees from several parts of the country reached the shrine despite traffic restrictions, long travel hours and unpredictable weather.

A video of garbage near the sacred place triggered an outrage on social media, with people pointing out that devotion should not come at the cost of cleanliness Many said that visitors must ensure they do not leave behind garbage after offering prayers or participating in religious gatherings.

“The littered roads around the Dham are disappointing and reflect a lack of civic sense. Faith should leave blessings behind, not garbage,” a netizen said.

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Another said, "kb tak government ko blame karenge jb log hi 0 civic sense wale hai."

An X user blamed the lack of civic sense on our education system, adding, “Parents demand only marks but they failed to instill basic civic sense in their children because they themselves don't have it.”

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