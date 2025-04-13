‘Disloyal, Unprofessional’: Company Slams Employee for Quitting After Salary Hike; Internet Reacts

Changing jobs for better opportunities is a normal part of career growth but one employee’s decision to resign after a promotion has sparked an online debate.

A Reddit user recently shared a story about a colleague from their sales team who was promoted from Coordinator to Supervisor. The employee accepted the promotion and revised salary. However, before officially starting his new role, he received a better job offer from another hotel and decided to resign.

According to the Reddit post, the company’s Sales and HR Managers were furious. They publicly scolded the employee, calling him 'disloyal' and 'unprofessional,' and accused him of 'taking advantage of the system.' Many coworkers reportedly sided with the managers, saying what the employee did was wrong.

But the Reddit user who shared the story had a different perspective. They pointed out the double standards, writing, “If he hadn’t been performing and the company wanted to downsize, they wouldn’t hesitate to let him go. No one would talk about loyalty then. They’d call it a business decision and move on. So why is it a problem when he does the same for himself?”

See the Post:

Social Media Reacts

The story quickly caught attention online, with many users showing support for the employee.

One person commented, 'He did what was best for himself and his family. This just shows how mature or immature the leadership really is.'

Another said, 'The company would've let him go in a second if it suited them. So why can't he do the same?'

The incident has sparked a wider conversation online about employee loyalty, career growth, and whether companies have the right to question someone’s personal decisions especially when they often make similar choices for business reasons.