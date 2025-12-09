Divine Love In Vrindavan: Woman Marries Lord Krishna Idol In Full‑Blown Traditional Hindu Ceremony

Vrindavan: An unusual act of devotion took place in Uttar Pradesh as a 28-year-old woman married an idol of Lord Krishna in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The marriage took place near the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

Videos from the wedding showed Pinky Sharma dressed in a traditional Indian wedding dress while performing rituals in the presence of guests and a pandit. She was seen applying vermilion on her head like a married woman. Further, Pinky took seven ‘pheras’ around the fire while holding the idol of Lord Krishna in her hands. She also posed for pictures with the idol.

A day after the marriage, her family arranged a ‘vidaai’ ceremony for her.

The woman, who called herself Meera, had decided to marry Lord Krishna after she received a gold ring as prasad from the deity. She took this as a message from the God and interpreted the ring as a divine sign to formalise her devotion into marriage.

According to local priests and eyewitnesses, a brief ritual was performed as the woman placed a garland on the idol and completed symbolic wedding rites.

The woman will now live in Vrindavan and will dedicate her life to worship, meditation and spiritualism.

Her family earlier refused to accept her decision, but after seeing her devotion they supported her and conducted the wedding.

Internet Divided

Videos and images of the wedding ceremony was circulated widely in Vrindavan, drawing curiosity and mixed reactions from devotees and tourists. Meanwhile, the video left the internet divided, with some praising her for her devotion and others calling the ceremony a “delusion”.

A netizen commented, “It's becoming too much…Should realise the difference between devotion and delusion.” Another said, “No difference between people nowadays who marry themselves.” A comment read, “Not a perfect decision.”

Meanwhile, some people called her “Meera” and applauded her devotion.