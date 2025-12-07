'Main Hi Dulha Hoon': Groom Stuck At Airport Misses His Own Wedding As IndiGo Crisis Enters Day 6

Mass cancellations of IndiGo flights across several cities in India have left thousands of passengers in a limbo as the IndiGo crisis entered day six on Sunday. The affected passengers including wedding guests, families desperate to meet their loved ones, foreigners and employess unable to reach to important events. Social media is filled with videos of stranded passengers, desperate to reach their destination.

A video is going viral on social media, showing a groom stuck at airport amid the aviation crisis. The video showed him standing at the inquiry counter along with several other passengers, all eager to know the status of their flights.

The groom said he is unable to reach his own wedding. “Main hi dulha hoon (I am the groom),” the man exclaimed, laughing at his situation at the airport that stalled him from reaching his wedding venue.

“Meri khud ki shaadi hai…Mai nahi jaa paa raha hoon (It is my wedding and I am not able to reach the venue),” he said, cracking up at the strange turn of events.

Social Media Reactions

The video of the groom attracted widespread interest since he was laughing while being stuck at the airport on his big day. An X user said, “Laughing outside, breaking inside… tough scene.”

Another said, “Online shaadi kardo (Marry online.)” A comment read, "Mard…aansoo nahi dhika paata jaldi se." A netizen said, “Oh my god, this is heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, a user pointed out that if such things had happened in any western or European nations then the airline would be slapped with millions of dollars in compensation to customers.

Earlier, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, had to attend the wedding of his staff on video call after his IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Deoghar was cancelled.