'Divorced, Not Defeated': Woman Launches Kerala’s First Divorce Camp

Divorce is often perceived as the end of a meaningful life chapter, especially in India, where societal norms still label it as taboo. For many women, choosing to leave a marriage can feel like stepping into loneliness rather than freedom.

Despite evolving perspectives in urban spaces, the stigma attached to separation continues to weigh heavily in many parts of the country, making the path to healing not just personal, but social.

Challenging this deep-rooted judgment, a unique initiative in Kerala offered a refreshing counter-narrative. A divorce camp, designed to be a safe and joyful space, gave women a chance to reconnect with themselves and with each other through shared laughter, storytelling, and even dancing under the stars.

Rafia Afi, a changemaker from Calicut, curated Kerala’s first-ever divorce-focused retreat, a bold and healing experience called Break Free Stories. The camp welcomed divorced, separated, and widowed women from across the state to gather in nature, shed old pain, and celebrate their strength.

A video from the retreat, posted on Instagram, shows women singing, dancing, laughing, and forming heartfelt bonds. One particularly moving exercise involved participants sharing their life stories while blindfolded fostering honesty and emotional release without the weight of judgment.

The caption of the post captured the soul of the event, “We laughed like kids. We cried like warriors. We screamed into the mountains. We danced under the stars. We shared stories no one else understood. Strangers became soul sisters. And somewhere between bonfires and breakthroughs… we broke free.”

The post quickly went viral, resonating with thousands online. Viewers praised the initiative for being bold, compassionate, and much-needed in a culture that rarely makes room for divorced women to heal freely.

One user wrote, “These women show amazing courage, deep respect to them!"

“As a Keralite, I feel this is a great initiative. These camps can really heal people,” added another.

In a lighter moment, some men even jokingly requested a similar camp for divorced men in the comments, highlighting just how impactful and inclusive the idea could become.