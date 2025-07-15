Watch: UFO Spotted in Texas Sends Down Beam of Light, Sparks Online Frenzy

Dallas: Social media is buzzing after a video from Dallas, Texas, surfaced showing what appears to be a UFO emitting a massive beam of light that has left the internet stunned and divided.

Unlike typical UFO footage that features flickering lights or strange cloud patterns, this video captured something far more dramatic. Recorded on June 9 by local residents, the clip shows a beam of bright light descending from an unidentified flying object, creating a surreal, almost sci-fi scene. The witnesses, whose voices are heard in the background, sound visibly shocked.

The video, shared by the Instagram page ‘theoriesnow,’ shows the event taking place just outside the witnesses' home, adding to the authenticity of their reactions.

The caption described it as, “A video posted on June 9th out of Dallas, Texas in the United States, shows a group of neighbors witnessing what appears to be a UFO sending down a giant beam of light, casting chaos and excitement around the group.”

The viral footage quickly reignited debates online. While some skeptics believe the light could have come from a tall electric pole, others pointed out that the residents would likely recognize such a structure near their own home suggesting something out of the ordinary did occur.