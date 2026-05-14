‘DM Busy on Phone’: Siddharthnagar Video Over Monkey Attack Complaint Sparks Outrage, Villager Later Says Action Was Taken

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has triggered a major debate online after a man seeking help over repeated monkey attacks appeared to be ignored by the District Magistrate while the officer looked at his phone. The viral clip, shared on X by user Ramesh Tiwari, showed a distressed villager pleading for urgent action after his mother was allegedly injured in a monkey attack in their village.

According to the social media post, the elderly woman suffered serious head injuries and required multiple stitches after being attacked by monkeys. The family had reportedly already submitted complaints to the forest department but claimed no concrete action had been taken. The video quickly spread across social media platforms after being posted with the caption: “Heartbreaking Viral Video: Helpless Son Cries for His Injured Mother But Siddharthnagar DM Keeps Scrolling Reels.”

In the clip, the villager can be seen explaining the situation inside the office of Shivasharanappa G. N.. However, the officer appears occupied with his phone for most of the interaction, leading many online users to accuse the administration of being insensitive toward public grievances. The footage sparked strong reactions online, with several users questioning how ordinary citizens are expected to seek help if officials appear distracted during serious complaints.

Monkey attacks have become a growing concern in several rural and semi-urban areas of Uttar Pradesh, where residents frequently report injuries, damaged crops and fear among children and elderly people.

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As criticism mounted, the official account linked to the district administration later issued a clarification in Hindi. The response stated that the complaint regarding monkey menace in the village was taken seriously and that a forest department team was immediately sent to the area to resolve the issue.

The statement, however, did not directly address the officer’s conduct shown in the viral video.

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Soon after the controversy escalated, another video surfaced featuring the same complainant. In this clip, the villager said the incident may have been misunderstood.

He explained that when he and his father reached the District Magistrate’s office, the officer was already occupied with some official work, which made it appear as though the complaint was being ignored.

The villager further stated that the District Magistrate later listened to their concerns and immediately directed officials to visit the village. According to him, forest department teams later arrived and assured residents that action would be taken to catch the monkeys and conduct regular monitoring in the area.

He also thanked the District Magistrate for responding quickly to the complaint.

Despite the clarification, the original video continues to circulate widely online, with many users saying the controversy highlights a larger issue about public perception, official behaviour and the importance of visible empathy from government officers during citizen interactions.