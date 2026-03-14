D-Mart Staff Accused of 'Catcalling' Mother While Breastfeeding; Incident Sparks Outrage | WATCH

Mumbai: A shocking incident at a D-Mart outlet has sparked widespread outrage across social media after a young mother was allegedly subjected to catcalling and filthy comments by male store staff while she was breastfeeding her infant.

The incident came to light after a video of the confrontation went viral on platforms like X and Instagram. This incident has once again brought the conversation surrounding public breastfeeding and women's safety in retail spaces to the forefront.

A Routine Shopping Turns Unnatural

According to the victim's account shared in the viral video, she had stepped into a relatively quiet corner of the store to feed her hungry child.

While she was doing so, she alleges that a group of male staff members gathered nearby, began making suggestive gestures, and passed derogatory catcalling remarks.

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"I felt completely vulnerable and humiliated," the mother stated in her emotional video testimonial. "I was just trying to feed my baby, and instead of being given privacy or even basic respect, I was treated like an object for their entertainment."

The video captures the aftermath of the incident, showing the mother and her family confronting the store management. While some staff members are seen looking away, others appear dismissive, fueling online outrage.

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Internet Explodes

The hashtag #ShameOnDMart began trending within hours of the video's upload. Thousands of netizens, including parenting influencers and women's rights activists, have condemned the employees' behaviour.

"Breastfeeding is a natural act, not a spectator sport," wrote one user.

"If a mother isn't safe from harassment in a well-lit, CCTV-monitored supermarket, where is she safe?" another commented.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable. Please look into this matter and ensure your stores remain safe and respectful spaces for women and families," stated a third user.

"God. The manager should be fired, too, for failing to understand the situation. Should have fired the employee immediately—horrible people. Being innocent after that," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth user said, "Why didn't you trash him? That smirk is really irritating."

A sixth user wrote," No mother should be put to shame when she is feeding her infant, irrespective of the place; it is not acceptable. No disrespect to her."

"D Mart's behaviour is bad everywhere; we have even faced high-level racism in one of the D Mart stores in Coimbatore," wrote a seventh user.

Many regular shoppers have threatened to boycott the retail giant until strict action is taken against the accused individuals and a formal apology is issued.

D-Mart’s Response and Legal Standing

Under Indian law, there is no specific legislation that prohibits breastfeeding in public; however, harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman are serious criminal offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a brief statement, a D-Mart spokesperson said the company is investigating the matter internally and has zero tolerance for harassment.

However, activists are calling for more than just a statement; they are demanding the immediate termination of the involved staff and a mandatory sensitivity training program for all employees nationwide.

The Bigger Picture

Despite growing awareness, the lack of dedicated, clean nursing rooms in major retail chains continues to force mothers into corners where they remain exposed to such filthy behaviour.