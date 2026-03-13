Dog's Pic Printed On Admit Card In Bihar, Candidate Left Stunned

Patna: A bizarre error in a government recruitment process has surfaced from Bihar’s Rohtas district after a job aspirant discovered that his admit card carried a passport photograph of a Golden Retriever instead of his own. The admit card was for the recruitment exam for the position of a peon at a District and Sessions Court.

The candidate, named Rakesh Kumar, was left stunned upon seeing the dog's picture on the admit card. With his exam scheduled for March 15, Kumar is now anxiously seeking correction of the error so that he does not lose his chance to appear for the exam.

Kumar, who had filled the exam form in 2022, claims that he had uploaded the correct photograph while submitting his application.

Notably, his name, registration number and other important details have been published correctly on the admit card.

Advertisement

A picture of the admit card is going viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. While several people found the error hilarious, others questioned the reliability of the recruitment drive and data verification processes, raising concerns about possible negligence in handling applicants’ data during the admit card generation process.