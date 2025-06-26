Ever Wondered How Snakes Eat? This Viral Video Shows It Up Close | Watch

Viral Video: A one-minute video of a man pushing rats to their death inside the jaws of snakes has shaken the internet. The video is currently going viral on X with over 341k views.

The clip is of a fearless man feeding snakes, venomous creatures most of us do not even want to encounter, with long rods that threw rats inside drawers that had snakes in them.

Man Who Feeds Snakes

The clip starts with the man picking and dropping living rats inside the snake drawers in what looks like an ophidiarium. He carefully drops the first rat inside the drawer and shuts it immediately after, however, a clever snake crawls out of another drawer when it is opened to feed it.

The snake falls to the ground and dances around trying to grab the rat in its jaw to swallow the meal in full, but the witty man uses it as bait to put the snake back in its drawer.

How Do Snakes Eat?

Snakes don't chew their food, they swallow it using their deadly jaws that open all the way larger than their head to accommodate the prey.

The creatures employ a combination of jaw movement and body muscles to "walk" the food down their throat. The jaws move independently, inching the prey in a side-to-side motion, while the snake's body also moves forward over the prey. They typically swallow the prey headfirst, which helps align the body of the prey, making it easier to swallow.

Once swallowed the prey is digested by strong stomach acids and enzymes, which is quite a brutal death considering there are chances that the prey was swallowed alive.

"No protective gear?": Netizens Stunned At The Man's Silly Bravery

The comment section of the post is a mess with everybody curious to share what they 'think' about the video. While some sarcastically asked if feeding snakes was a dangerous job, others mocked the snake that jumped out, for being "too hungry."