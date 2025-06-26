Man Caught Stealing Life Jacket on Indigo Flight, Netizens Demand 'Arrest' | Watch

Viral Video: A video of a man pulling out a life jacket from a fellow traveler's bag is furiously being circulated on the internet as netizens are in disbelief. The video has people questioning what the man would have used the life jacket for.

The bizarre incident happened on an IndiGo flight when several men surrounded a passenger and accused him of stealing a life jacket. Following the accusation, the passenger's bag was checked and there it was, a life jacket in a yellow-colored packet.

How The Incident Left Everybody Confused

The incident as mentioned, is from an IndiGo flight, where a man can be heard accusing a passenger of stealing a life vest from the plane, on camera.

The video is widely being shared on social media, with the caption, "A Passenger got Caught Allegedly Stealing life jacked on Flight."

In the viral clip, a man can be seen asking the accused passenger to open his bag and show if he hasn't stolen anything. On observing the accused standing still, the man opens the chain of the backpack himself, and to everybody's shock finds a life jacket inside it.

Life jackets are mandatory safety equipment kept on each flight for the passengers and crew to use in case of an emergency, and a passenger trying to run away with something like that did not sit well with most.

The accused passenger fumbled and could not answer upon being questioned for an explanation. ‘Bhaiyaa, ye cheez sahi nahi hai, aap bag mein daal rahein ho," said the man who found the life jacket, with disappointment.

“Arrest him”: Netizens

As much as netizens are baffled after the incident and are curious to know what could have led to this behavior, they also appreciated the public shaming, the accused was subjected to, claiming only this would help him realize his mistake.