'Dog Meat in My Chicken Biryani': Kanpur Man's Shocking Claim After Online Order Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: X

In a shocking viral video, a man from Kanpur claims that he was served dog meat in his biryani ordered online via food delivery platform Zomato, triggering widespread reactions online.

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users expressing shock while others questioned the authenticity of the claim.

Man shows meat piece in viral clip

The unverified viral video shows the man holding up a piece of meat that he claims is a dog's paw or leg. He repeatedly shows the piece to the camera and then throws it away in anger while verbally abusing the food delivery platform Zomato. Further, he insists that the meat served to him in the biryani looked suspicious and claims it did not resemble regular chicken or mutton.

Watch:

‘Order from Chinese restaurant’: Social Media Reacts

As the video spread online, users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. While some expressed concern over food safety, others questioned the man’s claim and pointed out that the delivery platform may not be responsible.

One user defended the delivery platform, wrote, “How is this Zomato’s fault? They’re just the delivery platform.”

Another user commented, “Meat is meat, whether it is of a chicken or a dog, for a non-vegetarian, it is the same.”

A third user dismissed the claim, stated, “This is not dog meat, it’s a thigh piece cut, and after cooking, the three layers of meat get separated. Gosht ki Pehchan hai hi nahi.”

Another commenter raised concerns over food safety, said, “If this claim is true, how did it pass packaging and quality checks? Isn’t food safety supposed to be strict?”

Adding a humorous take, one user wrote, “Look like bro did order from Chinese restaurant 😭.”