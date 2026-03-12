Updated 12 March 2026 at 17:22 IST
Phone Explodes In Young Girl's Hand While Charging | VIRAL VIDEO
A viral video from China shows a young girl narrowly escaping injury after her phone exploded while charging, throwing her off a sofa as flames erupted.
A shocking video from China showing a young girl’s phone exploding while it was charging has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked.
The incident reportedly took place inside the girl’s home and was captured on camera.
In the unverified viral footage, the young girl sat on a sofa, her phone plugged in and charging. Moments later, the device suddenly explodes in her face, throwing her off the sofa and onto the floor as she is heard screaming and crying after quickly running away from the spot.
Watch the Video Here:
After the explosion, the phone is seen lying on the ground, completely burnt and turned charcoal black.
The disturbing visuals from the clip have rapidly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over phone safety while charging.
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 17:19 IST