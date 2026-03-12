Phone Explodes In Young Girl's Hand While Charging | VIRAL VIDEO

A shocking video from China showing a young girl’s phone exploding while it was charging has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked.

The incident reportedly took place inside the girl’s home and was captured on camera.

In the unverified viral footage, the young girl sat on a sofa, her phone plugged in and charging. Moments later, the device suddenly explodes in her face, throwing her off the sofa and onto the floor as she is heard screaming and crying after quickly running away from the spot.

Watch the Video Here:

After the explosion, the phone is seen lying on the ground, completely burnt and turned charcoal black.

Advertisement

The disturbing visuals from the clip have rapidly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing concern over phone safety while charging.